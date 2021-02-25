Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells $660,827.40 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 431,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,810. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

