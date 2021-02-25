Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 2781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.