Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,728. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

