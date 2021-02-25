Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRNT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.36. 1,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 390,395 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,184,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 654,710 shares during the period.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

