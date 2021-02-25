Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $30.77. Koss shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 246,160 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares in the company, valued at $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

