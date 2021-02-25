Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106,877 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.70% of Kraton worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth $434,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 51.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE KRA opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.