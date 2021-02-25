Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 9,103 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 841,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,684. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after purchasing an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 547,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,804,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

