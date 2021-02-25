Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 2,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30.

KTOS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 841,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

