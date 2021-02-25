Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,684. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 747.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 743.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,074,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,280,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.