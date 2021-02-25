Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. 1,469,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,418,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Specifically, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

