Krios (GIG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.19 million and $45.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

