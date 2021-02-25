Krios (GIG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Krios has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $45.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

