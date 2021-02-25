Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.98. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

