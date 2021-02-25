Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.98. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,742 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.25.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
