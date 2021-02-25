KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Shares Down 2.8%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 56,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 44,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

About KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

