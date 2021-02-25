K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.85 ($9.23).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDF. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.