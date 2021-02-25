K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX) (ASX:KSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX) (ASX:KSC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.
