K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX) (ASX:KSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX) (ASX:KSC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from K&S Co. Limited (KSC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

