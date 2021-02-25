Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,368,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,206,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

