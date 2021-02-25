Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.99 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 1,275,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 900,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

