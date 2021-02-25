KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Up 1.9%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.14. 178,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 429,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

