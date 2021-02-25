KUN (KUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,894.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. KUN has a market capitalization of $14,780.59 and approximately $15,894.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00015694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

