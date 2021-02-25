Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 41,750 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,556,352.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,503,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,429,079.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00.

Shares of PFSI traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 1,165,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

