Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $237.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $233.69 or 0.00483719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00502944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00067239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00081080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00057743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00186151 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

