L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $53.85. 367,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,469. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in L Brands by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 293,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

