L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.
LB opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
