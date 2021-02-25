L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

LB opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

