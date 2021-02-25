Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE:LH opened at $244.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.