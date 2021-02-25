Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.59

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.59 ($23.05) and traded as high as €23.84 ($28.05). Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) shares last traded at €23.06 ($27.13), with a volume of 162,602 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.59.

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

