Lake Street Capital Increases iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $21.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

