Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.21

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 2527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

