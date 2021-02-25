Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $596.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

