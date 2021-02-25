Lambda Hits One Day Volume of $13.87 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00730795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00037374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040431 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,661,492 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

