Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Announces Earnings Results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

LMRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,604. The company has a market cap of $337.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

