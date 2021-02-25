Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

LMRK stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

