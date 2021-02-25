Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.40

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,374 shares of company stock worth $2,641,486. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

