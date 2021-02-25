Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.74

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.74 and last traded at $162.81, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.