Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,867,309 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £10.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.