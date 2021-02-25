Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.33 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 424,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.40 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

