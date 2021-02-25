Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.03-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.07 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

LNTH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 424,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,489. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.40 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

