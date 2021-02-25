Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.64 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 424,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.65 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

