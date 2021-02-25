Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.07 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 424,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.