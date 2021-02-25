LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.64 ($74.87).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS opened at €62.54 ($73.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.28. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.