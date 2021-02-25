Larry Fernandes Sells 750 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingredion alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00.

INGR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.85. 4,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 672,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.