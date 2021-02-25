Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,546. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

