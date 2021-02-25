Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 3,026 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 34,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

