Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $46.15. Approximately 1,123,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,003,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Specifically, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,546. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

