Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,402,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 992,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.
About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
