Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 7.3%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,402,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 992,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

