LCI Industries Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:LCII traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

