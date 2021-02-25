Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 6.8%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 558,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 883,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

