Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of Lear worth $108,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

