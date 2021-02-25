Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.60

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $9.55. Leatt shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

