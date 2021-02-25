Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $264.31 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,333 shares of company stock valued at $398,025,307 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

